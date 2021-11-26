ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members this week expressed interest in seeing a draft of an ordinance that would require rental inspections and registrations.
Council members discussed a potential rental inspection ordinance at their meeting this week. While council members did not vote on whether to implement such an ordinance, Mayor Jim Adams said they were interested in having city staff continue working on it.
“We’re not saying yes or no at this point,” he said. “We would like to see a final draft.”
The city does not currently have an ordinance in place to outline maintenance standards at rental properties.
“Periodically, the city receives concerns from tenants about conditions of their rental units,” said City Administrator Beth Bonz. “We don’t have anything in our ordinances to enforce that, so based on some of that, we felt it was an endeavor we should probably move forward with.”
She said the potential ordinance would require landlords to register their rental units with the city and have a rental permit. It also would require units to be inspected to ensure they are in good condition, but it has not been determined who would perform those inspections.
Bonz noted that city staff members still are researching the prospective ordinance, and council support regarding potentially having such an ordinance was sought before more work went into it.
Adams added that city staff have looked into what other cities have in place regarding rental maintenance ordinances while thinking about what could be included in one for Asbury.
“It’s pretty similar to what you see in Dubuque or other cities,” he said. “We’re not trying to do anything too different.”
He noted that a final draft likely would not be presented to council members until early 2022, as city staff will be busy working on the city budget.
Bonz added that an ordinance draft also would have to be vetted by a legal team before being brought before the public.
Public information meetings also would be held in advance of council members taking action on the proposal.
“It’s still early in the process,” Bonz said. “We’re still looking at lots of minor details to get this to be in working order before going forward with it.”
Adams noted that an ordinance like this is part of ensuring Asbury residents’ safety.
“Renters are residents,” Adams said. “As a city, we have an obligation for their safety, whether that’s heat in the winter or police. If there are safety issues (in rental properties), such as no smoke detectors or needing railings or something like that, there may be a need for us to help them.”