Authorities said a woman was injured last week when she rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed to avoid a herd of deer in Dubuque County.
Julie A. Scott, 63, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for her injuries, according to a report released this week by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Aug. 28 on U.S. 52/61/151 near the South Grandview Avenue exit. The report states that Shannon L. Duggan, 21, of Dubuque, was traveling south on the highway when 10 deer ran in front of his vehicle, causing him to slow down. Scott’s vehicle was following Duggan’s vehicle and rear-ended Duggan’s vehicle.
Scott was cited with following too closely.