Community members tonight got their first look at potential site locations as part of a plan to consolidate Dubuque's public middle schools, which could include expansions at Washington Middle School or the construction of an entirely new facility.
Dubuque Community School District officials held their second community meeting to provide an update on the planning process for consolidating the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026, a goal approved by school board members in April.
The district is working with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture to lead the study and planning process for the consolidation, which will focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
Laura Peterson, educational planner with Invision, said tonight that a community task force of teachers, administrators and community members worked with Invision staff to review seven possible sites for construction or expansion.
These sites included additions at Washington Middle School or Jefferson Middle School, as well as construction of a new facility near Dubuque Senior High School, at the site of the former Dubuque Packing Co., at Valentine Park, at the former Flexsteel site along Jackson St. or on city-owned property off of the Southwest Arterial.
After considering multiple factors for each site, including size, proximity to students, zoning and ease of acquisition, the task force proposed three potential options largely centered on Washington Middle School.
Peterson told attendees that the proposed construction or expansion plans at Washington also would include the district's acquisition of the current Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA site, a nearby 7.8 acre property off Booth St. She said a potential pedestrian overpass could be constructed over Grandview Avenue to connect the current Washington site with the YMCA site.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said after the meeting that the district has had "preliminary conversations" with YMCA officials about the district's potential purchase of the site.
"We have shared that if that site comes for sale, that would be something (the district) would be interested in," she said. "The discussions are in very early stages at this point."
Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA officials have sought to construct a new facility for several years. The organization recently received a $160,000 grant from the DRA to go toward those efforts, and CEO Tony Calabrese said last week that the Y is "close" to securing a new location.
Calabrese could not immediately be reached for comment tonight.
The first proposal would cost about $65 million, in addition to land acquisition costs, and would see the construction of an additional 120,000 square feet on the back of Washington, which would cover some of the current athletic field and parking spaces. The current YMCA site would be converted into a field and parking lots.
The second proposal includes the same additions at Washington and proposed usage of the YMCA site but also includes a "massive renovation" of the current Washington facility, Peterson said. That project would cost about $90 million to $100 million, in addition to land acquisition costs.
A third proposal would include constructing an entirely new facility -- approximately 225,000 square feet -- either on the current Washington site and YMCA site or at another, yet undetermined, site. That project would cost $110 million to $120 million, in addition to land acquisition costs.
Peterson said the district could choose not to consolidate and simply complete needed repairs at Washington and Jefferson. However, she said those repairs are likely to cost $25 million to $30 million, and the district also would continue to incur an additional annual operating cost of more than $3 million if both Washington and Jefferson remained open.
Peterson said the three construction options would end with Jefferson no longer serving middle school students, but it is not yet decided what the district would do with the school once the consolidation was completed.
At the end of the meeting, attendees were asked to complete a survey about which of the proposed options they would support. That survey, along with presentation materials from the meeting, will be available on the district's website in the coming days.
Elizabeth Reed, an instructional coach at Washington who attended the meeting, said she would support either the construction of an entirely new site or the plan that both renovated and expanded Washington.
"I feel like if you're going to add, you have to renovate, because you can't leave it half old and half new," she said. "Where's the equity in classrooms and resources?"
Bridget Daly Wilhelm, a teacher at Washington, said she was glad to see that most of the proposed plans centered on the Washington location.
"I'm excited about the prospect of the location still being central to Dubuque neighborhoods," she said. "I think that's vital."
Peterson said the community task force will reconvene later this month after gathering feedback on the proposed consolidation sites. The task force plans to make a recommendation to the district's facilities and support services committee at its December meeting.
