Tom Reed, of Dubuque, spoke to a group of about 100 people Wednesday, sharing a story about watching his father honor his fellow veterans every day at the flagpole he put in at his house on White Street.
“He put up the flag every morning, and he took it down every evening,” Reed said, voice full of emotion. “He did that every day until he was too sick.”
When asked why he chose to join the military at the age of 31, Reed, also a retired firefighter, points to his numerous veteran relatives. He spent 20 years as a U.S. Navy Reserve Seabee, providing construction support to military battalions. His service included being sent to Iraq in 2006, where his battalion helped build a hospital and U.S. Marine barracks.
Reed was the guest speaker for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, held by Dubuque American Legion Post 6 at Marshall Park in Dubuque.
“I was lucky enough to have served with many great sailors,” he said. “I was lucky enough to serve with good friends, who I’m sure I’ll see down at the Legion later.”
The East Dubuque Drum and Bugle Corps and the Dubuque Fire Pipe and Drums both performed at the base of Battle Bows Memorial, rounding out the ceremony with a rendition of taps, as masked spectators surrounded them. Attendees were told to bring their own lawn chairs, which familial groups set up in socially distanced clusters around the park.
This was the first time the ceremony was held at the park, as the indoor Mystique Community Ice Center space typically used wasn’t feasible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony also couldn’t be held this year at Veterans Memorial Plaza, which is closed due to construction. The work, which should be completed in the spring of 2021, includes relocating the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Memorial and installing a large sculpture dubbed “Skyward” on a newly installed boardwalk over the water.
American Legion Post 6 Commander John Zeimet and past Legion Commander Dick Bridges both were part of the group that organized this year’s ceremony. After having a successful outdoor Memorial Day ceremony, Bridges said they started scoping out places for Veterans Day.
Both men liked how the park offered a place both pretty and quiet, as the noise of traffic wasn’t able to interrupt the proceedings honoring those who served.
Having an indoor ceremony wasn’t “the right thing to do” as COVID-19 case totals continue to rise, Bridges said, but having some sort of event was extremely important.
“You gotta have Veterans Day,” Bridges said. “If not, that’s sad if you’re not going to honor veterans once a year. Some of these guys might not be here next year.”
Zeimet added that he was grateful the sun came out for the ceremony, which would have been canceled if the weather was less than favorable. However, he did have to tell the crowd that the chili feed they have had for “a billion years” after the Veterans Day ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.
“What a nice day that this really came together,” Zeimet said. “In the midst of the virus, this was a bright spot in a not very nice fall.”
Leon Sonksen, of Dubuque, attended the Veterans Day ceremony for the first time. Sonksen, who served in the Navy from 1946 to 1976, recently moved to Dubuque from Colorado to marry the woman he dated as a University of Dubuque student.
Sonksen said he always enjoyed attending Veterans Day celebrations, and coming out to the park to salute with fellow veterans was no exception.
“I remember Veterans Day celebrations when I was a kid. I would wrap my bike in crepe paper and be in the parade,” he said. “My dad was a World War I veteran. I’ve still got his uniforms that I still wear sometimes.”
Speaking about his own father and other family members who served, Reed noted that around 80% of those serving in the military have family who also are veterans.
In addition to paying tribute to those fellow veterans, he highlighted the sacrifices of veterans’ families.
“For all of us vets standing here, it was also said that those back home are also serving,” he said.