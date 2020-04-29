On Tuesday, a Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer announced its second straight quarterly loss topping $5 million.
Flexsteel Industries Inc. reported a net loss of $5.3 million in the quarter that ended March 31. The company reported a loss of $5.4 million during the prior quarter.
Net sales for the most-recent quarter totaled $98.8 million — a 11% decrease from the $111.5 million in sales during the same quarter in the prior year.
“The decline was mainly due to the 25% tariff impact on volume and, to a lesser degree, widespread customer store closures that started mid-March in response to COVID-19 restrictions,” the company reported in a press release.
Through the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year, net sales were down 12% compared to the same time period in the prior year.
Flexsteel has reported millions in quarterly losses since the spring of 2019, and has shuttered several plants elsewhere and made other moves as company officials assess the health of the business. At least 98 employees in Dubuque have been laid off since March due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the release Tuesday, the company announced its intention to “exit its recreational vehicle and remaining hospitality businesses.” It will focus on home furnishings, e-commerce and “workspace solutions.”
More information about those plans are expected to be shared during a conference call this morning featuring company leaders.