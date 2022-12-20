A fifth adult has been arrested for allegedly entering a Dubuque high school following a fight between two students last week.
Blake L. Adams, 38, of 2610 Central Ave., was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Monday in the area of White and East 15th streets on a warrant charging second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly.
Court documents state that Adams was among a group of people who entered Hempstead High School on Dec. 13 following an altercation between two 15-year-old students, identified in documents by the initials LJE and PAG.
Police said Adams; Ezekial D.P. Lewis-Grayson, 17, and Isaiah S. Turner, 18, both of 475 W. Third St.; Vivian D. Grayson, 24, of 1551 Bluff St.; and Dominique L. Grayson, 36, of 2610 Central Ave., were heard making threats about wanting to find LJE and fight him while they were inside the school, and they were told to leave the building.
Documents state that they started walking around the school in an attempt to enter it a second time. They were told to leave the area but refused. Monica D. Grayson, 38, of 475 W. Third St., also was involved in the incident.
The two students involved in the initial altercation were charged as juveniles, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. PAG was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct and fifth-degree criminal mischief. LJE was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
Two other juveniles were charged with trespass and unlawful assembly.
Lewis-Grayson, Turner, Monica Grayson and Vivian Grayson face charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly. Monica Grayson faces an additional charge of criminal trespass.