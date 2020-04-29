March sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Kendall V. Smith, 43; possession of controlled substance, second offense; Jan. 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Jeremy D. Williams, 31; domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury; March 9; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Anthony D. Barry, 50; possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; Feb. 9; 15-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Anthony D. Blackburn, 50; possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; Dec. 27; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Walter S. Carpenter, 37; three counts of interference with official acts causing injury; Dec. 16; 80-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Dakota J. Cook, 24; possession of controlled substance; Nov. 28; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Caine W. Dominguez Schiesl, 17; assault and willful injury causing injury; Sept. 11, 2017; training school.
- Chad M. Duve, 36; second-degree criminal mischief; Nov. 5; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Diquan C. Frazier, 26; domestic assault causing injury; April 5; 30-day jail sentence, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Matthew L. Heim, 33; second-degree harassment; March 9; 38-day jail sentence.
- Tara J. Jones, 49; second-degree theft; Aug. 1; 15-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Keyshauwn N. Lewis, 22; assault; Nov. 21; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and two years of probation.
- Audrey R. Lightcap, 24; domestic assault; Dec. 7; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Christopher J. McCaffery, 25; domestic assault; Sept. 19; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Natasha E. Otterbeck, 38; assault causing injury; Oct. 1; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Matthew J. Parker, 25; domestic assault; Nov. 3; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Aaron M. Polk Jr., 30; domestic assault-second offense; Dec. 9; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn Jr., 43; assault; Nov. 12; 27-day jail sentence.
- Jeremy L. Rohner, 23; second-degree theft; Dec. 12; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Andrew J. Schlegel Sr., 57; possession of controlled substance, second offense; Oct. 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Zachary A. Schmidt, 27; controlled substance violation; Dec. 30; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Antwoine D. Shealey, 33; domestic assault causing injury; May 6; 365-day jail sentence, $315 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Antwoine D. Shealey, 33; child endangerment; May 6; two-year prison sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Antwoine D. Shealey, 33; first-degree harassment; Dec. 1, 2017; two-year prison sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Antwoine D. Shealey, 33; stalking; July 2, 2018; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Antwoine D. Shealey, 33; domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury; Oct. 28, 2018; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Bryant N. Terrell, 36; domestic assault causing injury; Aug. 10; 365-day jail sentence, with 336 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Robert G. Haas, 28; possession of controlled substance; Feb. 7; 40-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Chad M. Duve, 36; voluntary absence from custody; Aug. 6; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- John M. Smothers, 22; voluntary absence from custody; Jan. 8, 2019; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.