Authorities said a driver led the Iowa State Patrol on a high-speed chase that began in Iowa and crossed into Wisconsin, Illinois and back into Iowa before it ended in Illinois.

Ryan P. Luetzelschwab, 18, of 2581 Jackson St., was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in East Dubuque, Ill., on a charge of eluding, according to court documents. Luetzelschwab also was cited with reckless driving and failure to stop in a safe and sure distance.

