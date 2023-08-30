Authorities said a driver led the Iowa State Patrol on a high-speed chase that began in Iowa and crossed into Wisconsin, Illinois and back into Iowa before it ended in Illinois.
Ryan P. Luetzelschwab, 18, of 2581 Jackson St., was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in East Dubuque, Ill., on a charge of eluding, according to court documents. Luetzelschwab also was cited with reckless driving and failure to stop in a safe and sure distance.
Documents state that an Iowa State Patrol trooper clocked Luetzelschwab’s vehicle traveling 122 mph in a 55-mph zone on U.S. 61/151 in Dubuque at approximately 1:07 a.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Luetzelschwab’s vehicle continued across the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge into Wisconsin.
An Iowa State Patrol aircraft followed Luetzelschwab’s vehicle as it entered Illinois before returning to Iowa on the Julien Dubuque Bridge, documents state.
“Multiple Iowa State Patrol units were positioned at the end of the bridge in Dubuque to attempt to stop the vehicle,” documents state.
Luetzelschwab’s vehicle turned around and fled across the bridge back into Illinois.
The patrol aircraft recorded Luetzelschwab’s vehicle traveling 97 mph on the bridge, which has a speed limit of 45 mph, documents state.
Luetzelschwab’s vehicle passed another while speeding and drove over a solid yellow lane divider.
Luetzelschwab’s vehicle eventually came to a stop at Sinsinawa Avenue and Sixth Street in East Dubuque.
After his arrest, Luetzelschwab told authorities that “he had been pulled over by police in the past and knows he is supposed to move to the right of the roadway, find a safe place, and stop for police,” documents state.