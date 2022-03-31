DYERSVILLE, Iowa — What are your children being exposed to online, and what steps can you take to keep them safe?
To help navigate the complex issue, local nonprofit Two or Three has partnered with the Dyersville Police Department to provide parents with some of the tools they need during an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Dyersville Social Center.
As part of its “Screen-Free Saturday,” the event aims to provide an opportunity for families to connect with a day full of activities, including games, crafts, literacy activities, a puppet show, yoga with instructor Doris Wessels, door prizes and the Moski’s BBQ food truck for those who want to purchase lunch.
Starting at 1 p.m., parents are encouraged to attend an informational session focused on the impacts of screen time and online safety. Child care activities will be provided during this time.
Officer Andrew Siitari will give his presentation from 1:30 to 2 p.m., during which he hopes to drive home the importance of cybersafety for children and what parents should look for when it comes to screen time.
“With how busy everyone is these days, it is much more difficult to keep an eye on what is going on online,” Siitari said.
He will give parents a primer on what apps are commonly used for illegal activity as well as what parents should look for on those apps.
Siitari said he believes a lot of parents might be unaware of exactly what is happening when their children enter cyberspace and, given today’s children have grown up fully immersed in technology, it isn’t uncommon for a 10-year-old’s technological expertise to surpass an adult’s.
Siitari said parents should ask how much their children should be allowed to access.
“You often see 4-year-olds on tablets, and a lot of elementary-age kids on up have their own phones,” Siitari said.
Depending on the number of juveniles present during his presentation, Siitari said he plans on exploring a real-life case study involving child pornography that occurred in Dubuque County.
“Even if there are juveniles present, I can tailor that down to explain how this individual was able to send and receive those illicit images,” he said.
Another important topic that Siitari will touch on is digital footprints. He noted that sometimes people don’t realize things they thought were secure, hidden or deleted still can be accessed.
“We can still find them, and tech-savvy individuals with bad intentions can still find them,” Siitari said.
Siitari also will speak about how scammers have become more sophisticated in their approach, often spoofing credentials from local trusted institutions, such as the recent wave of fire department merchandise scams that recently hit the area.