A Dubuque man who had a seizure after being pepper-sprayed during an arrest last year has had the related charges dismissed.
Charges of driving while barred and interference with official acts recently were dismissed in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for Yoosuf K. Moment, 43, of Dubuque, at the request of the Dubuque County attorney’s office.
Court documents state that Moment had a final pre-trial hearing on April 1 but failed to appear. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he appeared in court June 26.
“The state’s key complaining witness is now unavailable and will continue to be for the foreseeable future due to a military service commitment,” the county attorney’s office wrote in the document requesting the dismissal.
Moment was arrested on the charges on July 10, 2020. Court documents state that police spotted Moment at a gas station. Officers had arrested Moment three weeks prior on a driving while barred charge and knew he was not allowed to drive.
When approached by an officer, Moment “was adamant that he had not been driving” and exited the vehicle, documents state.
Documents state that Moment pulled his hands away from the officer while he tried to arrest Moment. The officer pepper-sprayed Moment and was able to arrest him.
“Moment stated that he could not breathe, and he began to have what appeared to be a seizure,” documents state. Moment was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
A video of Moment’s arrest was shared widely on social media, and the Dubuque Police Department also released body, dashboard and security camera clips of the incident.