Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting last week in Dubuque.
Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque, died after sustaining “several gunshot wounds” on Feb. 7 in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.
Police said they responded at about 12:45 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots and found Burns. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
Recommended for you
“Investigators are still working on (the case). They are still talking to persons and reviewing surveillance footage,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “We are getting good cooperation from residents sharing private surveillance footage.”
Welsh said the shooting followed a disturbance.
“There was a disturbance involving roughly a half-dozen people, and the victim was present and part of the disturbance,” he said. “As the disturbance continued, somebody pulled out a gun and shot him in the yard (adjacent to 711 Rhomberg Ave.).”
Welsh said Burns was intentionally shot and no one else was injured.
No arrests have been reported in relation to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 563-589-4415. Individuals also can call Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 and can qualify for a monetary award for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.