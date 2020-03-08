BENTON, Wis. — The sound of music leaked out of Leadmine Tavern on a late February Saturday night.
A muffled strumming of acoustic guitars could be heard from the street, inviting the curious to follow the sound.
Then again, anyone out on that particular lonely Wisconsin road likely knows what awaits them in the quaint tavern.
Opening the doors to the bar reveals a small room packed like a sardine can with people gathered around Adam Bartels Band, performing country hits. The rustic walls and the bar on the right side of the room looks like it belongs in a Western film’s saloon.
The lack of space didn’t seem to bother anyone that night. Couples huddled together to dance, patrons sang along and one person even got down on one knee to propose.
Owner David Lacke simply described it as a usual night at Leadmine Tavern.
“The place usually gets pretty packed like this,” Lacke said. “We get people from all over stopping by.”
Stationed just outside of Benton, Leadmine Tavern has been the go-to bar for locals for years. The tavern took its name from the unincorporated community of Lead Mine, where it resides.
While simple in appearance, Lacke takes great pride in providing a good time to those that walk through the tavern’s doors.
About every month, he brings in local bands to play a variety of rock and country music.
In the summer, the music is moved to a stage outside, providing the usual crowds with plenty of space.
“We usually always get a good turnout,” Lacke said. “The summer concerts are pretty fun.”
Adam Bartels has been playing at Leadmine Tavern for more than five years. He is used to the crowds that typically form there when he performs.
“It’s kind of the in-between for a whole bunch of little towns, so everyone will stop there,” Bartels said. “The people are always really friendly and nice, so we don’t mind at all.”
Along with the usual weekend performances, Lacke also organizes an annual music festival in the summer called Leadfest. Typically held in August, the event is a day filled with multiple bands playing right outside the tavern. Lacke said he always makes sure the event is free to attend.
“I have thought about bringing in bigger bands for Leadfest, but then I would have to charge people,” Lacke said. “I really don’t want to do that.”
Lacke said the live music performances at the tavern often manage to attract people from throughout the tri-state area. He attributes the bar’s success to an unwavering commitment to providing a good time, no matter how packed in the crowd gets.