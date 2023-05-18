BERNARD, Iowa — The Bernard Commercial Club has begun renovating Commercial Club Park and replacing the playground equipment with new, safer structures.
The Commercial Club is a volunteer organization that runs local events and park rentals and is responsible for park upkeep. Sharon Meyer, the self-appointed playground project manager, said the park is central to the Bernard community and the future improvements will have a big impact on allowing more people to enjoy it.
“This is really the only gathering space we have in Bernard that’s not a business,” she said. “There are a ton of graduation parties and family events that happen here. It’s a very big part of the Bernard community, and we’d like to see it get modernized a bit and be a little more inclusive in the playground. We’d like to have it be a space where you can roll a stroller, or someone with mobility issues like grandparents can walk easier. We want to make it a safer space for the kids or their chaperones.”
This will be far from the first time the Commercial Club Park’s equipment has been changed for newer models. According to Meyer, before 1990, the playground was made of a swing set, rocking horses, a seesaw and a steep, 20-foot metal slide that kids would slide down on wax paper. In 1990, the Takes family donated new wooden equipment, and in 2001 the park received the old playground equipment from Aquin Catholic School in Cascade when the school got a new playground. Another, more modern set of metal and plastic towers was added in May 2007.
While the 2007 tower structure remains sturdy and likely will stay, Meyer said the old wooden structures are a safety hazard and need to be replaced.
“Much of the playground is broken, especially the wooden stuff, and it’s not really up to any sort of current safety standard, so it’s time for it to get some love,” Meyer said.
The playground project had its first open community meeting on May 3, where people could give feedback on what they wanted to see in the playground. Voting was held on what type of equipment to include for different age ranges including toddlers, early childhood and elementary. The general consensus was to capture all of the age groups. Other park improvements supported at the meeting included creating a walking trail around the park perimeter for strollers and bikes and resurfacing the tennis court to serve as either a single tennis court or two pickleball courts.
“Right now, there’s not really a great place to walk around here,” explained Meyer. “A lot of people go down to the Garryowen Cemetery to walk, but in town, there’s not really great sidewalks.”
Meyer said this project is one the Commercial Club has been talking about for a few years, with some money already earmarked specifically from community events.
The project currently is working on signing people up and forming committees, including fundraising and grant writing committees, and is preparing to start the process of getting bids, fundraising, finding vendors and installation. Because they are so early in the process, Meyer said it’s hard to pin down an exact timeline.
“We’re looking for people who are interested in volunteering their time and services, like if someone is good with excavating or manual labor,” she said. “We’re also looking for financial donations.”
For more information or to volunteer help for the project, contact Sharon Meyer at 610-563-3978 or Jesse Meyer, president of the Commercial Club, at 563-543-8338.
