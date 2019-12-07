BELMONT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Reclamation Club will host a volunteer workday this weekend.
The Belmont Prairie Workday will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at a prairie area along an abandoned railroad.
Participants will cut and burn brush. They should dress for the weather and bring work gloves. Clothes that are OK to be damaged are recommended because of the embers from the fire.
Participants will meet at the Belmont Travel Center parking lot at 102 W. Mound View Ave. in Belmont.
Call Bridget Rathman at 608-434-2488 or email bridget.rathman@wisconsin.gov for more information.