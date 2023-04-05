In an announcement made during Holy Week, Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels said Tuesday that he is retiring immediately due to health reasons.

In a letter addressed to “the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque” and posted on the archdiocesan website, Jackels wrote that he had asked Pope Francis to accept his resignation.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.