In an announcement made during Holy Week, Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels said Tuesday that he is retiring immediately due to health reasons.
In a letter addressed to “the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque” and posted on the archdiocesan website, Jackels wrote that he had asked Pope Francis to accept his resignation.
Jackels, who will turn 69 on April 13, was hospitalized for a heart attack in early May 2019. He returned to his work six weeks later.
The letter states that the pope has appointed Bishop Richard Pates, retired Bishop of Des Moines, to serve as apostolic administrator until the next archbishop of Dubuque is named.
The letter did not specify the health issues prompting Jackels’ decision. The announcement came just days before Easter.
“Jesus called me to this ministry, and I wouldn’t take my hands from this plow unless Jesus, through his Vicar on earth, called me away,” Jackels wrote in the letter. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know you, praying with you, sharing meals together, joining you as a partner in ministry.”
Archdiocesan spokesman Deacon John Robbins said Jackels was not at the archdiocesan pastoral center in Dubuque on Tuesday and was unavailable to answer questions. Robbins said archdiocesan staff would not make additional comments in the immediate aftermath of the release of the letter.
“We understand there are more questions, but we are not in a position to answer them today,” he said.
Robbins said additional information, including whether Jackels will be participating in Holy Week activities, would not be released until later this week.
“This is being done out of respect for his privacy,” Robbins wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
The former bishop of Wichita, Kan., Jackels was appointed in 2013 by Pope Francis as the 12th head of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, which includes 30 counties in northeast Iowa.
He replaced Archbishop Jerome Hanus, who tendered his resignation in 2013. Jackels’ appointment was one of the first batch of assignments Francis made upon becoming pope.
The Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor of Dubuque’s Church of the Resurrection, said Tuesday’s announcement was unexpected.
“We had inklings about his health, but the announcement was really a surprise,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said Jackels was a delightful presence in the archdiocese.
“He has a great sense of humor, and he was very approachable,” Gibbs said. “He could speak to the level of the people. He had a gift of laughter, and he was very gracious — with the clergy, too.”
Deacon Travis King, of Dubuque, said Jackels faithfully served the archdiocese.
“He was a servant of God,” said King, who has served as deacon for six years. “We wish him well as he begins his retirement.”
King said he did not know of Jackels’ decision before Tuesday but was not necessarily surprised by the announcement.
“With his health issues, it’s understandable,” King said. “But I can’t speculate as to why he chose now (to announce his resignation).”
Born April 13, 1954, in Rapid City, S.D., Jackels was educated in Wyoming, Spain, California and Nebraska. He attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1972 to 1974 and graduated from St. Pius X Seminary in Erlanger, Ky., in 1977 and Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., in 1981.
Jackels received a doctoral degree from Pontifical University of St. Thomas in Rome in 1989.
Ordained to the priesthood for the diocese of Lincoln, Neb., on May 30, 1981, Jackels was appointed the 10th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita (Kan.) in 2005 by Pope John Paul II.
The Dubuque archdiocese did not provide a timeline for Jackels’ replacement in the role.
In the Catholic Church, bishops and archbishops are appointed by the Pope.
According to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the process normally begins at the at the diocesan level and works its way through a series of consultations until it reaches the Vatican. The process can take months to complete once it has been initiated.
Gibbs said he hopes the next archbishop shares Jackels’ qualities.
“I hope we get someone who is approachable on all levels — someone who has a similar approach to church leadership,” he said.
