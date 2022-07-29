Police said a Dubuque man assaulted his girlfriend, who used a pellet gun to defend herself.
Jacquez M. Rogers, 27, of 1346 Jackson St., was arrested at about 1:10 a.m. today at his residence on three counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic assault.
Court documents state that Brittini A. Stern, 29, of 1346 Jackson St., approached an officer at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Stern had her three children and a dog with her, and she gave an officer a pellet gun she had in her purse.
Stern reported that she and her boyfriend, Rogers, got into an argument at their residence, during which Rogers punched her twice and "headbutted" her in the nose, documents state.
Stern reported that she then grabbed a knife from the kitchen to defend herself but kept it at her side, documents state. However, Rogers grabbed the blade and pointed it at himself, she told authorities.
Stern reported that she tried to get the children to leave, but Rogers did not want them to leave with Stern. Stern told officers she grabbed a pellet gun from her bedroom and shot Rogers once.
"Stern advised he backed up enough for her to get out at that point but then came and took her keys out of her purse," documents state. "Stern advised she thought he was going to hit her again, so she shot him three more times with the pellet gun."
Officers then went to the residence to speak with Rogers. Rogers reported that the incident was a "miscommunication" and denied hitting Stern.