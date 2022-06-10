EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The City of East Dubuque is flushing its fire hydrants later this month.

Hydrants on the city’s water system will be flushed the week of June 20, according to a press release.

The flushing does not include users of the Frentress water tower.

Residents are asked to refrain from doing laundry between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the week.

