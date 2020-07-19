St. Mark Youth Enrichment seeks donations for its annual Fill the Bag initiative to provide school supplies for local students in need.
Organizers say the COVID-19 pandemic has made this year’s need greater than ever.
The Dubuque nonprofit’s program helped support more than 2,000 students last year, according to Director of Donor Relations Beth McGorry.
This year, however, St. Mark anticipates that number of children needing the assistance to be much higher — and closer to 3,500.
“People don’t realize what poverty really looks like,” McGorry said. “There are families just sitting on the edge, making it work for today, but one economic crisis could put them over.”
The pandemic has been that tipping point for many local families. With layoffs, furloughs and reduced hours, many worried parents aren’t sure how they will purchase school supplies for their children, according to McGorry.
She said schools also likely will need more supplies this year due to COVID-19 protocols that might limit the sharing of supplies such as crayons, markers and glue.
“Typically, you minimize your quantity by sharing, but we can’t do that this year, so ... the need is just so much bigger,” she said.
This year, St. Mark has committed to providing supplies for every student at each of Dubuque’s five Title 1 elementary schools: Marshall, Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln and Prescott.
The organization also seeks a donor to help provide 1 gallon of hand sanitizer to each classroom in the five schools, which comes to 120 gallons in total.
Fulton Principal Chris Nugent said the Fill the Bag program is critical for many students in her building, providing not only supplies but also a sense of enthusiasm as the school year begins.
“There’s something motivational about new supplies that gives you a new start,” she said. “It’s fresh, and it’s exciting, and I think especially this year, when they haven’t been in the school building for a long time, those new supplies are going to symbolize a new beginning for the students.”
In total, the Fill the Bag program will serve students at more than 30 elementary, middle and high schools in the Dubuque, Western Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill., school districts.
Since St. Mark launched the program about 20 years ago, nearly 30,000 students have been impacted. Over the years, McGorry has received many letters from children thanking her for “letting them feel normal” — a sentiment that resonates even more strongly in a COVID-19 world.
“I think we need a little stability for these kids,” McGorry said. “They’ve already had this last six months of trauma, whether it’s missing their friends or not being able to connect with teachers and all the other people around them who are their safety net. As basic as it sounds, having … their school supplies ready for them is one piece of relief.”