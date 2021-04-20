ELKADER, Iowa — Polls are open today for special City Council elections in Elkader and Garnavillo.
In Elkader, Anthony Hauber and Caleb Shea are running for a seat on the council. Hauber was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Ed Josten. A special election for the seat was set following a citizens’ petition.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Central State Bank, 200 N. Main St. Absentee ballots are due to the Clayton County auditor’s office by 8 p.m.
In Garnavillo, Robert Bodish and Shelley Dietrich are running for two City Council seats. Bodish resigned from the council but is running again, and the other seat was opened by the resignation of Bonnie Dietrich.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Garnavillo Community Building, 106 W. Niagara St. Absentee ballots are due to the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m.