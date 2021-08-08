World’s largest online retailer eyeing Dubuque
The world’s largest online retail company is preparing to invest $16 million and open a new location in Dubuque.
E-commerce giant Amazon recently posted multiple open positions specifically citing Dubuque as the location. According to Amazon’s website, there currently are Dubuque job openings for warehouse associate, picker/packer and order fulfillment in Dubuque. Multiple job postings were dated as recently as Thursday.
On top of that, recent documents submitted to the City of Dubuque point to a major renovation of an existing structure in Dubuque Industrial Center West.
A building permit indicates that more than $16 million will be spent to renovate an existing warehouse located at 7200 Chavenelle Road.
A separate document, submitted to the City of Dubuque Planning Services Department, revealed that planning and design consultant Kimley-Horn is guiding “major site changes” at 7200 Chavenelle Road in Dubuque. Kimley-Horn has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon on a series of projects throughout the country, including projects in Florida and Wisconsin.
Officials with Amazon did not respond to requests for comment, nor did a Kimley-Horn representative whose name was listed on the application to the city.
Dubuque man charged with murder
A Dubuque man charged with the murder of a woman found dead in her home last month is being held on a $2 million cash bond.
Mark T. Fishler, 60, of 1040 Roosevelt St., appeared Friday in video court, where his bond was set. Fishler was arrested Thursday at the Dubuque County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.
Court documents state that on July 15, Williamson’s neighbor, Mindy L. Fagen, 44, called authorities after finding Williamson dead in her basement at 2185 Clarke Drive, documents state.
Fagen told authorities that she was contacted by Williamson’s niece, Kathleen M. McCarthy, 63, who asked Fagen to check on Williamson.
McCarthy told Fagen that Fishler, who is McCarthy’s boyfriend, was at Williamson’s residence on July 14 to fix a faucet, but McCarthy had not heard from her aunt since.
Fagen found Williamson’s back door unlocked, “which was out of the ordinary,” documents state. As Fagen tried to open the door, she felt “some resistance” and saw Williamson’s foot. She found Williamson lying just inside the door “with a roll of carpet over of her head (and) blood on the floor.”
MLB lottery winners snag tickets
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa residents who won a lottery to buy tickets to this week’s Major League Baseball game in Dyersville are being asked to shell out hundreds of dollars for the seats.
But local fans said their childhood ties to the Field of Dreams and the pride that comes with hosting an MLB game in Dubuque County outweigh the cost.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said Dubuque resident Kayla Even, 28, a sales force administrator who will attend the game with her husband. “We were really willing to pay whatever.”
Last month, MLB announced the Iowans-only lottery for the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. The Dyersville stadium has a seating capacity of 8,000, and season ticket holders of both the White Sox and Yankees had a chance to enter separate lotteries for tickets.
Several local residents who spoke with the Telegraph Herald after tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday said they were priced at $375 each. Each person could buy two seats.
police pursue leads in 1987 cold case
Dubuque police are asking residents to provide information on a former East Dubuque, Ill., man in connection with a 1987 murder.
Law enforcement officials are seeking information regarding Eugene F. Lewis in connection with the murder of Kenny Joe Johnson, whose body was found on Oct. 10, 1987, on the beach of Maus Park in Dubuque, his body rolled in an orange carpet. It was later determined he had been sexually assaulted and died by manual strangulation.
Lewis was a transient in the late 1980s, a press release states. He died in 2002 in Minneapolis, Minn., at the age of 54.
Cpl. Chris Gorrell, who is overseeing Johnson’s case, said Lewis is one of several leads the city has investigated regarding the Johnson cold case. He added that investigators are reaching out to the public because Lewis is deceased, and the only way left to uncover additional information regarding his time in Dubuque would come from people who knew him.
National Night Out brings community
Peyton DeMaio was excited about the prizes he could earn Tuesday night at Comiskey Park, but he also looked forward to taking a peek inside some emergency vehicles.
Peyton, 10, of Dubuque, was among the residents who attended National Night Out, which promotes positive police-community relationships and community unity. It was the 11th year that Dubuque held the event, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
“It’s really cool they get to come down and teach people about their job,” Peyton said of the police and fire personnel. “And then, when you get to be an adult and are thinking about a job as a police officer or firefighter, you can say you learned about it at the park.”
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said this year also marks the 38th year that National Night Out events have occurred across the country, and now, more than 17,000 communities have taken part.
“The community partnerships are always important — maybe this year and following last year even more so,” McClimon said.
Council OKs rezoning
for gated community
What could be the city of Dubuque’s first gated community crossed a major hurdle on Monday.
City Council members unanimously approved a rezoning request for the proposed project, which would include the construction of 35 single-family homes for residents 55 and older on a 14-acre plot near the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Derby Grange roads, along with private streets, a clubhouse and a parking lot.
Council members voted to rezone the property from single-family residential to planned unit development with a planned residential designation.
During their previous meeting, council members approved a first reading of the rezoning request but chose to not waive the two additional readings in order to give the developer, Ewing Properties, time to respond to concerns voiced by residents living near the property.
However, Wally Wernimont, planning services manager for the city, said that he received few complaints or concerns for the project since the last council meeting.