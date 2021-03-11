Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center officials want to hire a teen coordinator to manage the organization’s teen-focused programs, which have grown in popularity.
The person would work with seasonal staff involved in teen programs in order to reduce turnover, along with continuing to expand programming.
The budget request, which was recommended by City Manager Mike Van Milligen for approval, was heard by City Council members this week during the fourth department budget hearing session for fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1.
Center Director Jacqueline Hunter said there was substantial interest in its teen programming prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Prior to COVID, we were averaging up to 40 teens a day,” she said. “Oftentimes, they would come right after school, and they would not leave until we closed the doors.”
Hunter said the center intends to expand teen programming in fiscal year 2022, including allowing middle school students to participate in programs.
“I’m grateful for this,” she said. “We also need to recognize that there are so many other things that we want to be able to commit to.”
The salary for the position would be $43,180.
Mayor Roy Buol commended the work of MFC and its continued efforts to support the community throughout the pandemic.
“I really truly hope that this coming year will be much better for everyone, but specifically for those that have less means and those that are struggling that the Multicultural Family Center does so much to help,” he said.
Under state law, the city must finalize its budget for the next fiscal year by March 31.
Highlights from the budget hearing included:
Five Flags Center
- Expenditures projected: $1,040,952
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 9% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,040,952
- Tax support current year: $954,702
- Employment change: Employees work for management group ASM Global.
- Recommended improvement packages included $15,000 for the purchase of health and safety equipment for guests, including three defibrillators, seven wheelchairs, two motorized scooters and two excavation carts. The northwest emergency doors also would be modified.
Grand River Center
- Expenditures projected: $711,023
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 38.2% increase
- Tax support requested: $711,023
- Tax support current year: $514,420
- Employment change: Employees work for management group ASM Global.
- Recommended improvement packages: No improvement packages recommended.
Park Division
- Revenue or resources projected: $638,239
- Expenditures projected: $4,098,835
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 3.2% increase
- Tax support requested: $3,460,596
- Tax support current year: $3,286,909
- Employment change: Hiring of an additional seasonal stormwater laborer for the upper Bee Branch Creek Greenway, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 37.54 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $15,005 for the hiring of the seasonal laborer and $20,000 for the purchase of a mobile air compressor to blow out irrigation and water lines.
Multicultural Family Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $31,058
- Expenditures projected: $567,982
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 21.1% increase
- Tax support requested: $536,924
- Tax support current year: $460,612
- Employment change: Hiring a full-time teen coordinator, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 5.05 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $69,676 — salary and other costs — for the hiring of a teen coordinator and $6,000 for the addition of four computers in the public computer lab.
Recreation Division
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,896,486
- Expenditures projected: $3,227,727
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 2% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,331,241
- Tax support current year: $1,286,268
- Employment change: No employment changes. There are the equivalent of 42.75 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $36,700 for the purchase of a vehicle that will transport the city’s Rec & Roll program trailer, along with materials for various programs and services; $6,974 for the merger of summer programs with the City of Asbury, which is expected to create $15,500 in recurring revenue; $1,400 for the replacement of four smartphones; and cost increases for the annual pass fees for Bunker Hill Golf Course by $10 and raises the college pass by $50, resulting in $1,510 in recurring revenue.
AmeriCorps
- Revenue or resources projected: $362,355
- Expenditures projected: $440,950
- Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 1.2% increase
- Tax support requested: $78,595
- Tax support current year: $44,137 in unused resources
- Employment change: Hires a full-time community outreach coordinator and an AmeriCorps coordinator, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 2.28 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $73,055 for a full-time community outreach coordinator to implement the Equitable Fine and Fee Reform program.