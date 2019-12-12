DUNDEE, Iowa – A Delaware County man is accused of sending pornographic videos to a minor.
Kevin M. Limkemann, 50, of Dundee, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with dissemination/exhibition of obscene material to minors. His next court hearing is set for Dec. 26.
Documents state that Manchester police were contacted on Dec. 3 by a person who reported that Limkemann sent to pornographic videos to someone younger than 18 years old.
Law enforcement also received messages in which Limkemann admitted to sending the videos to the minor.