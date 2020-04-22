A Dubuque man this week was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for possessing a gun while using methamphetamine.
Darien Henkel, 23, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.
According to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Henkel was arrested the same day that he stole a gun from a family member.
Henkel must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.