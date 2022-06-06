DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Taylor Foster spent about 25 years searching for a certain type of toy at successive Summer Farm Toy Show events.
“I’ve been coming here ever since I was a kid with my dad,” said Foster, 33, of North Liberty, Iowa. “We had a field drainage tile business back home and I always came to the show and they never seemed to have any field drainage toys, so I decided it was time to fill that void and make the toy that I always wanted.”
Foster launched Empty Pockets Rebuilds, a company that creates custom hand-painted toys. He was among the vendors this weekend at the 37th annual Summer Farm Toy Show, held at the National Farm Toy Museum and at nearby Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School.
“It’s so much fun to have been on both sides,” Foster said Sunday, the second and final day of the two-day show. “You start as a customer and then you switch over to being a vendor, and you’ve made so many friends over the course of the years.”
Amanda Schwartz, manager of the museum and an organizer of the biannual show, said Foster represents a new generation of vendors — those who began selling at the show in the wake of COVID-19.
“We have lot of new, younger vendors,” Schwartz said. “I think COVID helped turn people who were collectors into dealers. They took a look at their collections and started selling some things they had duplicates of. It’s been exciting seeing that next generation coming up.”
John Leytem, 13, and Tucker Rahe, 11, both of Anamosa, had their own vendor table at the show. On Sunday morning, they were browsing the offerings of other vendors in the hallways of the high school.
“I really like looking at everything,” Rahe said at Jim Mealman’s table. “We like looking for tractors that our fathers have.”
Mealman, a vendor from St. Peter, Minn., has been selling items at the Dyersville shows for about 12 years.
“It’s like a big reunion,” he said. “A lot of us vendors are like family to each other.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 show.
“It was a blow to the continuity of the show,” Schwartz said, “but we used (the COVID break) as an opportunity to reconfigure the show. We moved it from a Friday-Saturday show to a Saturday-Sunday show and that has been a positive development.”
Schwartz said the switch helped boost attendance.
“Last year (attendance) was great and this year, on Saturday, we had an amazing turnout,” Schwartz said. “It was very busy and steady with a lot of people were coming through the door.”
Foster’s table was in a corner of the museum. He said he sells toys at four to five toy shows per year, including both Dyersville’s summer and autumn shows.
His toys represent equipment used in field tiling, an agricultural draining procedure in which tubing is buried in a trench to convey subsurface water to a stream or ditch.
Foster said once he started his company, he quickly realized there was a market for such toys.
“A lot of other people wanted them, so I filled that niche,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.