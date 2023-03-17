Patricia Manders has more than one reason to celebrate today.
It’s St. Patrick’s Day — a day to celebrate her Irish heritage — and it’s also her 87th birthday.
“I love being Irish, and I love to celebrate,” said the Dubuque native. “There’s going to be 17 of us for lunch at The Vault between family and friends. And we’re also going to celebrate at my house on Saturday with my St. Anthony sloppy Joes, because I don’t like corned beef.”
While corned beef and cabbage long has been associated with the Irish and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s actually an American tradition. Traditionally, Irish Catholics would celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a meal of ham and potatoes. But ham was expensive in America, and corned beef, made from the tough meat of a brisket, was a budget-friendly substitute.
Even with Irish roots on both sides of her family, Manders said it wasn’t until she had her own family that she was able to celebrate the way she wanted.
“It was a big holiday when I had my own home,” she said. “When we would have dinner, everything would be green except the meat. Green milk, green mashed potatoes, whatever I could make green. And being a hairdresser, I would always put a green curl in my daughter’s hair.”
Manders is among local residents who will be spending today celebrating their Irish heritage.
Jill Sweeney Ungs, of Dubuque, grew up in an Irish Catholic family and had the opportunity to visit the land of her ancestors a few years ago.
“It’s not as big a party holiday there as it is here,” she said. “We couldn’t find corned beef, and people we talked to said, ‘Yeah, that’s an American thing.’”
During her visit, Ungs got the opportunity to visit Cork, the home of her Sweeney family, and Galway, the home of her O’Brien family.
“My grandmother was an O’Brien,” she said. “My dad (Joe) was 100% Irish. Even though my mother was German, everything was about being Irish and being proud to be Irish. We were in all the parades when they had them in Dubuque. Now we celebrate in Dyersville every year.”
Ungs said her family also makes sure to celebrate in August at Dubuque’s Irish Hooley.
Manders said when she was growing up, the feast day of St. Patrick was a bit more reverent.
“It was more quiet,” she said. “We would go to Mass, and it always included a big family meal.”
Americans once again can be credited for the revelry of St. Patrick’s Day. In Ireland, the day traditionally has been a spiritual and religious feast day in honor of Ireland’s patron saint. Until the 1970s, laws in Ireland prohibited pubs from being open on March 17.
But patriotism among Irish immigrants, many of whom unwillingly had to leave their beloved Ireland during the potato famine, began to rise. Irish-Americans began to celebrate with parades and street parties. They founded Irish Aid societies to help those less fortunate.
One of those societies was the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Vicki Leonard, of Dubuque, is the president of the Ladies AOH St. Brigid, Division 1 Chapter, which has over 60 members.
“We’re an Irish Catholic group,” Leonard said. “Our motto is friendship, unity and Christian charity. We celebrate Irish heritage, Christianity and giving back to the community.”
Leonard said the Ladies AOH and the AOH Division 2, which is the men’s chapter headed up by her husband, Pat, is active year-round.
“We march in parades. We put on the Irish Hooley, which is held every August,” she said. “We donate to local charities and through our national charity. It’s a fun group and a very generous group. “
Leonard, who identified more with her German roots until she discovered a great-great-grandfather named Patrick who had come from Ireland, loves to celebrate the holiday with her family, particularly the annual setting of the leprechaun trap with her grandchildren.
“Every year during St. Paddy’s week, he can show up at any time,” she said. “His name is Paddy, and he destroys Grandma’s house. He puts up decorations. He turns pictures upside down. He pees green in the toilet. He does all kinds of goofy things.”
Paddy’s footprints could be found Thursday leading into the Leonard house. This year, they were accompanied by a smaller set of footprints.
”When the kids checked the trap, there was a note,” Leonard said. “It said, ‘Nice try. And this year I brought my grandson Lenny to teach him how to be a leprechaun.’ The kids had green pancakes for breakfast, and they all got green ties and hair pieces. It’s learning traditions. We’ve done it for years, and it’s so much fun.”
Mary Meyer, 99, of Dubuque, was born a Kretschmer and married a Meyer.
“Unfortunately, I have a German name,” she said. “But I’m one-quarter German and three-quarters Irish. O’Regan, O’Connor, O’Connell — my family tree is full of Irish names.”
Meyer remembers going to Mass every day as a child, including on St. Patrick’s Day.
“My mother would make us breakfast, and while she was packing our lunches for school, we’d go to Mass,” she said. “I’m really proud of my Irish ancestry. They came to Iowa before Iowa was a state. The O’Regans settled near Key West, and they called it Ballyclough.”
Meyer carried her Irish traditions with her when she had her own family of nine children.
“We always celebrated St. Patrick’s Day,” she said. “Whatever we had to eat that I could color green, I did. We always wore green. I made more (of the holiday) and of being Irish with my children.”
The passing on of traditions is something Leonard has done with her children and continues to do with her eight grandchildren.
“I think no matter what your background is, you want to pass those traditions on,” she said. “I think everybody feels that way about their heritage.”
