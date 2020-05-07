The demolition of the former Flexsteel manufacturing facility on Jackson Street will ultimately leave little evidence of the imposing structure that once stood.
One local business, however, is seeing to it that parts of the Dubuque building will endure.
FitzGerald Deconstruction & Reuse is salvaging the rare, high-quality timber used to construct the century-old facility.
Owner Kyle FitzGerald believes the project promotes sustainability and will help parts of the property find new life.
“Reuse and reclaiming does make sense if it is approached properly,” he said. “It is economically impactful and, with this project, we are diverting hundreds of tons of material from our landfill. This all was destined to be thrown away.”
The property at 3400 Jackson St. was constructed in the late 1800s and Flexsteel Industries moved into the structure in 1936. Eight decades later, in 2016, the Dubuque furniture manufacturer announced plans to close that facility and move operations elsewhere.
Flexsteel in 2017 announced a bold plan to invest $28 million in a new building on Seippel Road and recently moved its manufacturing operations there, only to announce last month that it will permanently shut down production at some point in 2020.
FitzGerald was initially tapped by the City of Dubuque to serve as a consultant and guide sustainability efforts for the Jackson Street location. Flexsteel later decided to handle site mitigation efforts on its own and cut ties with FitzGerald.
Recognizing the value that lay within, FitzGerald struck a deal with the project’s demolition contractor to make sure valuable materials didn’t go to waste.
RARE FIND
The building at 3400 Jackson Street was constructed using “old growth” southern yellow pine, a type of timber that is well known by those in the industry.
FitzGerald explained that these timbers feature tight grain patterns and incredible strength. Its value is greatly enhanced by the fact that similar pieces of lumber are virtually impossible to find.
The distinction between “old growth” and new growth southern yellow pine is important. The latter can be found in abundance but was grown in different soil and weather conditions and was not allowed to mature for as long as its older counterpart.
As a result, “old growth” southern yellow pine stands apart.
“It is a really unique and tough species and type of material,” FitzGerald said. “And with this building you have it in extremely long, 20-foot lengths.”
Reclaiming the timber has not been easy, however.
Contractors have worked in concert with the DNR to ensure there is no asbestos present on the timber. Moreover, FitzGerald had to determine how to get the lumber off the Flexsteel property and onto a separate site where it could be analyzed and prepared for its end-user.
FitzGerald ultimately leased a small piece of land close to the former Flexsteel site. Once the timber is there, workers remove any nails or other attachments and assess the quality of the product.
He said there’s a wide range of potential uses and there interested parties across the country.
“It is going to be used in high-end flooring and furniture, and it’s going to be used for the frames of cottages or homes,” he said.
STAYING LOCAL
FitzGerald said the majority of the timber will be headed to a business in North Carolina. However, he made certain that some of the product would remain here in the tri-state area.
Dubuque-based Straka Johnson Architects acquired some of the southern yellow pine and officials plan to utilize it for a project in the Galena Territory.
Marty Johnson, the firm’s owner, jumped at the opportunity to acquire the timber after learning about Flexsteel’s demolition plans. Such opportunities only come along once in a while, he explained.
“The opportunities are so infrequent,” he said. “You have to make hay when the sun shines and grab it when it’s available. Once it leaves here and starts going around the country, it is gone from the area forever.”
Johnson said the timber will be incorporated into a new restaurant at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in the Galena Territory. He noted that some pieces will be suspended above the restaurant bar.
Like many who are familiar with timber, Johnson said the old growth southern yellow pine has a quality that cannot be replicated with new material.
“It is kind of like having a vintage Ferrari,” Johnson said. “The new ones are beautiful, but the vintage is something totally unique and irreplaceable.”