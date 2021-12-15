The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Clayton T. White, 27, of 90 Alpine St., was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft and driving while barred.
Jeremy J. Thibadeau, 35, of 2230
½
White St., was arrested at 4:29 a.m. Tuesday in Epworth, Iowa, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and a parole violation.
Michael P. Nelson, 44, of 2619 Broadway St., was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree harassment.
Carrie R. Haas, 42, of Manchester, Iowa, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, in Epworth, Iowa, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
Diego E. Cedillo-Tomas, 19, of 3724 Pennsylvania Ave., No. E45, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Westridge Court on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Cedillo-Tomas assaulted Feliciana R. Brito, 20, of 1710 Westridge Court, No. 1.
Amy F.C. Chase, 34, of 1025 Walnut St., No. 2, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Stafford Street, on a warrant charging possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Brenda L. Burkhart, 48, of 370 Winona St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle around 3:25 a.m. Monday outside her residence.