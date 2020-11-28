The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Donica S. Juergens, 32, of 19732 Herber Road, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of first-degree harassment.
- Michael E. Pulley, 26, of 1637 Iowa St., No. 5, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Ariana Vivero-
- Trinidad, 20, of 1637 Iowa St., No. 5, Thursday night.
- Kimberly S. Montgomery, 46, 2696 Owen Court, Apt. 1, reported fraud totaling $700 between about 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.