Police on Monday identified the victims of a Dubuque shooting early Sunday that killed one person and injured three others, though few additional details about the incident have been released.
The Dubuque Police Department reported that officers responded to the 2500 block of Broadway Street at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired and found four individuals with gunshot wounds on the scene.
Allen Taylor, 36, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead, according to police.
Recommended for you
Three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at area hospitals: Levon’ta Collins, 24, of Dubuque; Francis Thompson, 36, of Dubuque; and Tyrell Saunders, 24, of Coralville, Iowa.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
“One of the many things investigators are still trying to determine is how many people were involved and what the different roles of people were,” said Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh. “There’s a lot that’s still unknown at this time.”
Welsh confirmed the disturbance and shots fired occurred outside of a residence in the 2500 block of Broadway Street, adding that the people involved in the incident knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.
No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting, but Welsh said two people were arrested on unrelated warrants while police were speaking to witnesses in the area of the shooting. Kelshawn M. Marshall, 34, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service, and Thomasina L. Beene, 28, of Dubuque, was arrested on four failure to appear warrants.
Sunday’s shooting marks the third incident of shots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque this year, as well as the second shooting resulting in a fatality.
Lonnie E. Burns, 31 of Dubuque, was shot and killed Feb. 7 outside his residence in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue after a group of six people allegedly planned to rob him.
Five people are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with that incident: Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago; Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis; and Terry J. Valrie, 28, of Dubuque. Charges against a sixth individual were dismissed.
Johnson — who police said fired the gun — also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The other shots fired incident occurred April 9 in the 2100 block of Central Avenue, during which no one was injured. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, in which police said a large fight broke out and Marvin L. Brantley, 30, of Dubuque, fired a gun.
Brantley is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, participation in a riot, assault while participating in a felony, carrying weapons and driving while barred in connection with the incident. He has pleaded not guilty.