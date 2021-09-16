Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PEOSTA, Iowa — A fundraising event this weekend will help purchase additional kayaks for use at Dubuque County parks.
Friends of Dubuque County Conservation will host its annual chili feed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Swiss Valley Park, 13069 Swiss Valley Road.
The event will feature live music by Mark Zalaznik.
Guests are asked to bring their own bowl, cup, plate and silverware to facilitate a zero-waste event.
Suggested donations are $7 for adults and $4 for youth ages 12 and under.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/friends-of-dccb-chili-feed-tickets-166541152069 to purchase tickets.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.