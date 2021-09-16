PEOSTA, Iowa — A fundraising event this weekend will help purchase additional kayaks for use at Dubuque County parks.

Friends of Dubuque County Conservation will host its annual chili feed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Swiss Valley Park, 13069 Swiss Valley Road.

The event will feature live music by Mark Zalaznik.

Guests are asked to bring their own bowl, cup, plate and silverware to facilitate a zero-waste event.

Suggested donations are $7 for adults and $4 for youth ages 12 and under.

Visit eventbrite.com/e/friends-of-dccb-chili-feed-tickets-166541152069 to purchase tickets.

