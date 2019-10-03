PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will receive $2.1 million as the University of Wisconsin System establishes a “dairy innovation hub” after the state’s budget committee authorized the release of funding Wednesday.
The institution will use the funds to replace equipment, recruit faculty and staff and finance research in the subjects of human health, nutrition, land stewardship and water resources, according to a press release from Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Gov. Tony Evers approved $8.8 million for a Dairy Innovation Hub in the state’s biennium budget. To receive funds, UW System leaders were required to present plans to the state’s Joint Finance Committee.
UW-Madison and UW-River Falls also received funding.
The establishment of a hub was ranked the top priority by the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0, with the aim of supporting and growing the agriculture economy.
“The Dairy Innovation Hub is not about increasing production,” Marklein said in the release. “We are already really good at this. Instead, we will be dedicating the same caliber of effort, research and innovation we have given to production to new priorities to support farmers and the dairy economy overall. We want Wisconsin to be the international leader in dairy innovation.”