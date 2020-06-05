PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Faced with a $14.7 million budgetary shortfall and state funding cut, University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced today the implementation of additional furloughs and pay reductions.
The decision impacts nearly 1,300 employees and the institution expects to save $2.9 million.
“I recognize that this is a stressful and challenging time for all of you, and it is a lot to ask our campus community to participate in a furlough program,” said Chancellor Dennis Shields in a press release. “I am confident that these efforts, along with increased budget planning and reduction activities to create a sustainable budget model, will ensure that we are able to provide an affordable and accessible education for generations to come.”
The new furloughs, which are being implemented intermittently, begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2021.
All faculty and staff are included in the unpaid intermittent furlough program with the exception of student employees, ad hoc employees and employees funded at least 50% through grants, according to the release.
Depending on their pay and term of employment, employees will have six to 12 days of furloughs.
The intermittent furloughs come on top of consecutive furloughs, which began May 18 and impacted 70 employees.
In mid-May, other employees also saw their work hours reduced temporarily. Those furloughs will last for periods of varying duration, with defined start and end dates.
Additionally, senior leadership will take a 6.5% temporary salary reduction for the fiscal year, an equivalent to 16.9 furlough days, and Shields, who earns $275,400, a 10% temporary salary reduction, equivalent to 26 furlough days.
The reductions stem from a combination of pre-existing deficits and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Compounding the university’s troubles is a state order for it to reduce spending by $1.4 million.