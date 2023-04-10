Abigail Metz, 8, (right) and her 6-year-old sister Lucy Metz, both of Dubuque, select items for their plates during a tea party and presentation held Sunday at the Mathias Ham Historic Site in Dubuque.
Heather Green, interpretation program manager at the Mathias Ham Historic Site in Dubuque, discusses Victorian-era afternoon tea traditions, equipment and etiquette, during a team party and presentation Sunday at the site
The variety of the delicacies arranged on the long, white-clothed table made choosing difficult.
Abigail Metz, 8, and her 6-year-old sister Lucy Metz, both of Dubuque, carefully selected items for their plates — a finger sandwich here, a lump of rock cake there, a cookie here, maybe another cookie there.
“How do I open this?” Abigail asked her mom, Nadia Metz, as she held up a wrapped honey stick.
Nadia accompanied her daughters Abigail and Lucy to a tea party event Sunday at the Mathias Ham Historic Site.
The event combined a tea party with a wide range of dainty edibles with a presentation that examined representations of tea parties in children’s literature along with tea party traditions, etiquette and equipment of the Victorian era.
Abigail and Lucy dressed for the occasion — as characters from Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” series of books.
“My favorite books are probably ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and ‘Harry Potter,’” Abigail said, after she successfully opened the wrapped honey stick between bites of chocolate and cookies.
Nadia said the event seemed perfectly suited for her daughters.
“They love dressing up and they love books,” she said.
The event drew seven participants.
Another mother-daughter pair, 24-year-old Emma Fassbinder and Kelly Jo Fassbinder, also thought that the event combining books and tea-filled cups was a fitting combination.
“I like literary stuff and she likes tea, so this was fun thing we could do together for Easter,” Emma said.
Kelly Jo agreed.
“It was just something different and fun to do, and I absolutely love hot tea,” she said.
Heather Green, interpretation program manager at the site, discussed how children’s literature has portrayed tea parties throughout history. She referenced marmalade sandwiches and messy tea encounters described in “A Bear Called Paddington,” the March Hare’s tea party in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and tea with Rubeus Hagrid from the “Harry Potter” series of books.
Green also demonstrated how items such as cones of sugar and sugar scissors were used during Victorian times, before packaged granulated sugar became commonplace.
Green said the historic Mathias Ham house was a fitting setting for a tea party.
“This house, being built in the 1850s, and occupied through the beginning of the 20th century, would have seen plenty of afternoon teas,” Green said. “Afternoon teas were very popular. It was a great way to socialize and meet your neighbors. Especially in the Victorian era, it was a respectable way for women and men to have an enjoyable afternoon together. Today, tea parties are associated with girls and femininity. (In the past) tea parties were a social gathering for everyone.”
