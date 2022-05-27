Dubuque Community School District officials have announced the next lead administrator for the district’s Alta Vista Campus.
Eddie Santiago, currently an assistant principal/registrar at Hempstead High School, will assume the role on July 1, pending approval by the Dubuque Community School Board at its June meeting, according to a press release.
Santiago will replace Chris Oberhoffer, who was recently named the next principal of Washington Middle School.
Prior to his role at Hempstead, Santiago worked as a counselor at both Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools and held counseling roles in various Wisconsin schools, according to the release. He has also been an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, teaching graduate psychology and courses for future teachers.
“Eddie is a counselor both by training and at heart, and he carries this with him in his work to create strong, positive relationships that empower students to succeed,” said Amy Hawkins, chief human resources officer and the district’s next superintendent, in the release. “His philosophy, combined with strong experience both in an alternative learning setting and as an administrator, make him a great fit to become the next leader of the Alta Vista Campus.”
The Alta Vista Campus houses a variety of specialized programs for district students, including the Alternative Learning Center, Summit Program, Building Futures program and Cornerstone Academy.
