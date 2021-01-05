The total value of construction in Dubuque in 2020 for which permits were issued was down about 35% from the prior year.
An analysis by the Telegraph Herald found that construction permits submitted to the city last year totaled $96 million in value, down from the nearly $150 million reported in 2019.
The decline correlates with a decrease in permits for commercial and nonresidential projects. While the city experienced an increase in residential renovations and expansions during some months compared to 2019, the lack of substantial commercial construction projects greatly impacted the total investment in the community.
Rick Dickinson, CEO and president of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., acknowledged that the overall decline in construction value was expected, given COVID-19’s substantial impact on numerous elements of the economy. However, he added that the total value actually exceeded his expectations.
“It’s surprising given the down pressure the pandemic has put on the global, national and regional economy,” he said. “Things are down from last year, but we are still seeing significant growth.”
In 2020, the city approved 1,134 building permits. City permits are issued for a wide variety of construction projects, ranging from the construction of industrial buildings to improvements to residential structures.
While the number of permits issued was relatively similar to 2019, the types of permits shifted to more residential projects and fewer commercial and industrial initiatives.
In August, for example, the city approved 129 permits, exceeding the same month in 2019 by 11. Much of this was due to a sharp increase in residential building projects.
Of the building permits reported in August 2020, 103 were for housing renovations, compared to 80 in 2019.
The spike in residential projects was prompted by the pandemic, as residents, with more time to spend at home, chose to pursue improving their domiciles.
“It was a mixed bag,” Dickinson said. “The pandemic definitely appears to have had an impact on construction, though.”
Shane Hoeper, of Dubuque, was one of the city’s many residents that chose to renovate his home. With the pandemic mostly relegating him to remaining at his house, a simple project turned into several larger endeavors.
“We started with a fence, then that turned into a rear deck, and now, we have a full addition onto the house,” Hoeper said. “We joke about it being our COVID project. We just didn’t have as many distractions as we would in previous years.”
While there still were some significant projects in Dubuque in 2020, they were both fewer and less expensive than what was seen in 2019.
The largest project issued a construction permit in 2020 was approved in February, when Progressive Processing was approved for a $16 million project to expand its Hormel Foods facility at 1205 Chavenelle Road.
However, multiple projects topping $15 million were approved in 2019, including a $29 million project to restore the VOICES building in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
The structure is being transformed into an operations center for Dupaco Community Credit Union The second floor in the building will likely be leased to an office tenant. The first floor, meanwhile, could feature retail or restaurant options available to the public.
While projects of this size were much rarer in 2020, Dickinson said the waning of the pandemic should lead to a steady uptick in major construction projects in the community. He pointed to the recently announced plans to renovate the former Flexsteel Industries plant on Seippel Road for Simmons Pet Foods, which plans to make an $80 million local investment and hire about 270 full-time workers over three years.
Dickinson said growth in Dubuque County remains strong, despite the setback created by the pandemic in 2020.
In 2017, GDDC set a goal of $800 million in construction investment over the next five years. With two years still left, Dickinson said, the county has already seen about $700 million in growth.
“I think we are very fortunate to be where we are,” he said. “Even with 2020, things are still looking positive for the area as far as growth is concerned.”