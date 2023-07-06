MANCHESTER, Iowa — While July might seem like a better time for picnics than Christmas trees, volunteers at the Camp Courageous Manchester Garage Sale beg to differ.
The third annual “Christmas in July” event begins next week at the store, running all month long.
And while visitors to the store probably won’t be seeing Santa due to the difficulty of getting the reindeer to Iowa in the middle of summer, there will be plenty of other reminders of the Christmas season available for purchase.
Recommended for you
Store volunteers spent last weekend dedicating a large part of the store to Christmas items. Longtime Camp Courageous volunteer Madeline Borrett believes there is something for anyone looking to get a head start on Christmas decorations.
“We have a lot of artificial Christmas trees, ranging from tabletop to 12 feet tall, some with lights,” Borrett said. “We have lots of wreaths and hundreds of ornaments, pretty much anything to do with Christmas.”
As with everything in the store, the Christmas items are donated.
“We have wonderful people in our community and surrounding area that bring them in,” Borrett said. “We accumulate the Christmas items all year long.”
That accumulation of decorations got Borrett and other volunteers thinking.
“Three years ago, we thought we would have Christmas in July,” she said. “There are people who like to decorate a tree all year long according to the season. There is also Christmas on Lake Delhi in the summer, and those folks may be looking for some interesting things to decorate with.”
Borrett said some customers just want to beat the rush for Christmas decorations that will come this fall. Regardless of the reason, Borrett expects the July event to be successful.
“It’s been successful the past two years, and we have more and more Christmas decorations every year as people continue to donate more every year,” she said.
Proceeds from the store go to Camp Courageous near Monticello. The mission of the camp, according to its website, “is to make Camp Courageous the exceptional and heartwarming year-round recreational and respite facility for individuals with special needs and their families. The vision is to continually provide new and exciting opportunities for the campers so they will want to, constantly, come back to see what has changed.”
Borrett, a volunteer for the past 23 years, has worked the holiday items for 10 years. She said this year customers will be greeted with Christmas music when they come into the store. She encourages everyone to come see what is available.
“We hope everyone comes out to see what we have to offer,” she said. “They will be in for a treat when they come to the garage sale. We don’t just have Christmas things. We have a lot of things.”
The Manchester Garage Sale is located at 1121 E. Main St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Updates may be found online at facebook.com/CampMGS.