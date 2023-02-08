City of Dubuque officials are proposing an increase in the city’s property tax rate next fiscal year.

City Council members this week voted, 5-2, to preliminarily set the city’s maximum property tax levy amount for fiscal year 2024 at $26,546,601. That total represents a 1.6% increase over the previous fiscal year and equates to a maximum property tax rate of about $9.89 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $9.69 per $1,000.

