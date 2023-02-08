City of Dubuque officials are proposing an increase in the city’s property tax rate next fiscal year.
City Council members this week voted, 5-2, to preliminarily set the city’s maximum property tax levy amount for fiscal year 2024 at $26,546,601. That total represents a 1.6% increase over the previous fiscal year and equates to a maximum property tax rate of about $9.89 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $9.69 per $1,000.
Combined with the city’s debt service levy, Dubuque residents would pay a city property tax rate of $9.98 per $1,000 of assessed value. That would amount to a $30.66 increase in the city portion of a property tax bill for the average Dubuque homeowner. Property taxes for commercial and industrial properties also would increase in fiscal year 2024, which will begin on July 1.
Council Member Susan Farber proposed the higher maximum levy. She said it would give council members more flexibility in determining how many city projects to fund next fiscal year.
“It does give us that cushion,” she said. “If something were to be further discussed later in these budget sessions, that would give us this flexibility.”
Council Members Katy Wethal, Ric Jones, Danny Sprank and Laura Roussell voted in favor of her proposal.
Council Member David Resnick and Mayor Brad Cavanagh voted against the measure, arguing that the maximum levy rate proposed by city staff was high enough.
“I think the city manager and staff have done a pretty good job of being able to look at this and say, ‘This is what we think we are going to need,’” Cavanagh said. “I’m pretty hesitant to make changes at this table right now.”
The proposed property tax rate would be the third lowest rate among the 11 largest cities in Iowa, according to City of Dubuque officials.
On Feb. 20, council members will hold a public hearing on the proposed maximum property tax rate, and another vote will be needed to finalize it.
Once a maximum amount is approved, state law only allows council members to maintain or decrease that amount when setting the budget, which must be adopted by March 31.
The maximum levy backed by council members this week is higher than what was proposed by city staff, who initially called for raising it to $26,318,802. That equates to a 0.7% increase over the amount of dollars collected in fiscal year 2023.
City officials last fiscal year slightly lowered the property tax rate.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the proposed levy increase is needed to allow the city to more dramatically raise wages for its employees as part of an ongoing workforce recruitment and retention effort.
Currently, collective bargaining agreements for the five unions representing city employees are scheduled to provide a 3% wage increase. Van Milligen said he will propose increasing wages for most employees to 5% next fiscal year. He also will recommend a 6% wage increase for all city firefighters, police officers and dispatchers.
In total, the additional wage increases are expected to cost the city about $1.23 million.
“We have 13 police officer vacancies, we’re struggling with hiring people in the fire department, and we’re struggling at the communications center,” Van Milligen said. “This is part of that effort to recruit and retain our workforce.”
He said the increased rate also will make up for an anticipated $627,641 in lost revenue stemming from legislators planning to correct an error by the Iowa Department of Revenue in calculating the allowable property tax valuation for owners of multi-residential properties.
