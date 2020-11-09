ELIZABETH, Ill. – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Jo Daviess County.

Maradona Niravong, 31, of North Aurora, Ill., was transported to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

The release states that Niravong lost control of the motorcycle in loose gravel at 1 p.m. while traveling north on South Derinda Road near Schnitzler Road in rural Elizabeth.

Niravong was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, violation of driver's license classification and operating an uninsured vehicle.

