ELIZABETH, Ill. – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Jo Daviess County.
Maradona Niravong, 31, of North Aurora, Ill., was transported to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Niravong lost control of the motorcycle in loose gravel at 1 p.m. while traveling north on South Derinda Road near Schnitzler Road in rural Elizabeth.
Niravong was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, violation of driver's license classification and operating an uninsured vehicle.