Mental health will be highlighted during a free event next week in Dubuque.

The seventh annual Changing Minds event will be held from 4 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Butler Hall at University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., according to a social media post.

The event is hosted by Lutheran Services in Iowa.

Keynote speaker Christina Meredith will appear at 5:45 p.m. Meredith is the author of "CinderGirl." She is a youth advocate and a survivor of abuse and homelessness.

Julie Homb, of Lutheran Services, will speak at 4:30 p.m. about the effects of trauma and trauma treatments.

The event also features exhibits from local mental health providers.

Visit lsiowa.org/changingminds for more information.

The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

