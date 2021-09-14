Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mental health will be highlighted during a free event next week in Dubuque.
The seventh annual Changing Minds event will be held from 4 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Butler Hall at University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., according to a social media post.
The event is hosted by Lutheran Services in Iowa.
Keynote speaker Christina Meredith will appear at 5:45 p.m. Meredith is the author of "CinderGirl." She is a youth advocate and a survivor of abuse and homelessness.
Julie Homb, of Lutheran Services, will speak at 4:30 p.m. about the effects of trauma and trauma treatments.
The event also features exhibits from local mental health providers.
Visit lsiowa.org/changingminds for more information.
The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/LSI.iowa.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.