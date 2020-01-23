BENTON, Wis. — Authorities said a man was stuck in his vehicle for “several hours” following a rollover crash Tuesday in Lafayette County.
Zachary A. Kitelinger, 21, of Hazel Green, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was evaluated and released because he was not injured, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that deputies responded at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday to Lafayette County W south of Benton after being alerted to the rollover crash. Kitelinger had been driving on County W when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to enter the ditch and roll several times.
“The crash occurred several hours earlier, and Kitelinger was unable to get out of the vehicle,” according to the release.
His vehicle with “severe damage” was towed from the scene.