CASCADE, Iowa — Authorities said a Cascade man suffered serious injuries, including a broken neck, last week when his vehicle struck a semi parked on the side of a highway.
Henry A. White, 50, of Cascade, initially was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of a brain bleed and broken neck, according to a report obtained Thursday from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:55 a.m. Jan. 25 on U.S. 151 near Fairway Road east of Cascade. The report states that White was southbound when his vehicle struck a disabled semi-tractor trailer parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
The report indicates that White will be issued a summons at a later date citing him with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.