Dubuque County voters have a new location for early voting ahead of the June 7 primary election and the deadline for voter registration head of the primary is approaching.
The deadline for voter registration for the primary election is 5 p.m. May 23, according to a press release.
A recently enacted state law prohibits county auditors from establishing satellite voting locations, so early voting is now available at the Old Jail adjacent to the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave., according to the release. Early voting for people with disabilities is available in the auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the courthouse.
Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday, May 18 through June 6.
Early voting hours will be extended to 5 p.m. on May 23, 5 p.m. on June 3, and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 4.
Voters can request an early-voting ballot by mail. Request forms are available online at dubuquecountyiowa.gov/190/Absentee-Voting or by calling 563-589-4457.
The first day for absentee ballots to be mailed is Wednesday, May 18.
The previous election annex at 75 Locust St. is no longer compliant with state law, according to the release.
Three parking spots on Central Avenue in front of the Old Jail have been set aside for early voters. The spots are designated by signs and yellow bags covering the parking meters.
Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 7.
Residents who will be 18 years old on or before Nov. 8, the date of the general election, are eligible to vote. Voters must be a registered Democrat or Republican party member in Dubuque County. Party affiliation may be declared at the polling place on election day.
Voters are required to show identification. Acceptable forms or identification are an Iowa driver’s license, an Iowa non-operator’s identification, a U.S. passport, a military identification, a veteran’s identification or a voter identification PIN card.
Voter identification PIN cards can be requested by calling 563-589-4457.
Voters who are unable to present identification may have their identity attested to by another register voter in the precinct or cast a provisional ballot.
The deadline to register ahead of the primary is 5 p.m. May 23. Registration can be made from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the courthouse, 720 Central Ave.
New voters also can register on Election Day at the polling place for their precinct. Registering voters will be required to show proof of residence and identity.