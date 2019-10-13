More than $20 million in renovations to Northeast Iowa Community College facilities in Dubuque and Peosta are expected to start next year.
Officials aim to start construction of an anticipated $2.1 million renovation to the Town Clock Business Center in Dubuque in January, according to Rhonda Seibert, associate vice president for operations.
Meanwhile, an estimated $19 million renovation to the Peosta campus could start in May, Seibert said.
“I’m really excited to see it get started, and I can’t wait to see it get finished because it’s going to be a real benefit to the community,” she said.
Members of the college’s board of trustees recently agreed to set an Oct. 21 public hearing to seek bids on the Town Clock Business Center renovations.
Renovations to the Town Clock center include updating restrooms, creating a hospitality and business lounge and updating entrances and conference rooms. The work is expected to take about eight months, Seibert said.
“You’re going to have a very nice facility to provide the training and the meeting space for the community like we have been, but it’s just going to be a very professional-looking facility for meeting the community’s needs,” she said.
Wendy Mihm-Herold, NICC’s vice president of business and community solutions, said updates to the Town Clock center will modernize the space used for business training and conferences. That includes enhanced technology, redesigned space to serve catered food and other improvements to rooms.
“Our team is very excited at the changes that are going to be occurring because it’s going to make it more efficient,” Mihm-Herold said.
Following the renovation of the Town Clock center, officials will work on some light renovations to the adjacent Dubuque Center that will cost $800,000 to $900,000.
An extensive renovation to the Peosta campus main building is currently in its design phase, with officials seeking to start construction in late May.
The work includes creating a new entrance, replacing the steel and insulation sleeve that surrounds the building, significantly renovating classrooms and otherwise improving other areas that have not recently been renovated.
“It’s going to look very different,” Seibert said.
The construction process is expected to take 20 to 22 months and will be completed in phases, Seibert said.
The work is being completed thanks to a $39 million bond issue approved by voters last year.
So far, officials have tapped into the bond money for a parking lot project at the Calmar campus and to add additional security cameras across the college district, Seibert said. The work in Dubuque and Peosta will be the first major renovation projects completed with the bond funding.
Ken Reimer, president of NICC’s Board of Trustees, said he is pleased with the way work is unfolding. The Peosta campus is in need of renovation, he said, and the work planned there will “take us into the 21st century.”
“I think the board’s pretty happy with the way it’s going so far,” Reimer said.