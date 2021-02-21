The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- John D. Davis IV, 35, of 2985 Arbor Oaks Court, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging two counts of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his father, John D. Davis III, 74, and his mother, Marien M. Davis, 70, all of the same address, at their home on Feb. 9.
- Larry L. Pape, 55, of Lancaster, Wis., was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery.
- Senna L. Miller, 20, of 1528 Southern Ave., was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law enforcement Center on a charge of assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Matthew Milligan, 36, while both were inmates at the Dubuque County Jail.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Thursday at 350 N. Grandview Ave. on a charge of first-degree harassment.