Applications are being accepted for the Dubuque Citizens Police Academy.
In its 25th year, the educational program connects citizens with police officers and includes information about the investigative process and the criminal justice system.
The program includes 10 sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, through Thursday, April 14, at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 855 Central Ave.
Classroom sessions include presentations on topics such as arrest procedures, search and seizure, use of force, laws and policies, drug enforcement, officer safety and others.
Participants also will ride along with a police officer for four hours.
Application preference is given to residents of Dubuque. Participants must be 18 or older and must not have felony convictions or a significant arrest history. Class size is limited.
Applications are available at the Police Department or at CityofDubuque.org/CPA and are accepted until Friday, Jan. 14.
