Authorities arrested a man with more than 146 pounds of marijuana and other THC products in his car Sunday night south of Dubuque.
Graham M. Musial, 36, of Stephenson, Mich., was arrested at about 11:25 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 61/151 at the intersection with Digital Drive on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped Musial after he was clocked going north on the highway at 68 mph in the 55 mph zone.
“Musial stated that he was on his way home from a vacation in Colorado and was traveling back to Michigan,” according to documents.
Deputies deployed a K-9 after Musial failed to answer a question about a black duffle bag in his vehicle and refused to give authorities consent to search it. The K-9 alerted deputies to the presence “of an odor from an illegal narcotic” in the vehicle, the documents state.
Deputies discovered two large duffle bags in the trunk of Musial’s vehicle containing “numerous vacuum-sealed packages of a green plant material,” according to court documents. Another bag contained “numerous packages of individually wrapped gummies.”
“The total weight of the packages was approximately 146.45 pounds,” according to documents.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the items had a total value of $250,000 to $300,000.