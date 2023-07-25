EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members welcomed their new, temporary city manager on Monday, two weeks after terminating the contract of his predecessor.
Bob Seitz, who will work as an employee of Public Administration Associates LLC under a contract approved last week, ended his first day of work Monday at the council’s regular meeting.
“I’m very excited to be here and very excited to see how I can help you out and be a part of what you’re doing here,” Seitz told the council and meeting attendees.
Earlier this month, the council voted unanimously to terminate the contract of former city manager Loras Herrig “for just cause, under absenteeism and insubordination.”
At a special meeting Thursday, council members approved two agreements with Public Administration Associates. One agreement was for an interim city manager, while the other is to lead the search for a permanent one, to be in place before the end of the calendar year.
“I’m super excited that we were able to fill this spot with the interim city manager and get this search headed in the right direction. I was glad that it happened as quick as it did,” Mayor John Digman said during Monday’s meeting. “I just want people to know that … we’re not going to go into a holding pattern for four months or whatever it takes (to hire a permanent city manager). The wheels are turning, and we’re going to keep things moving forward.”
Seitz noted during the meeting that he has over 30 years of experience “in and around” management in government agencies, which, according to his resume, includes stints as chief of staff and adviser to the commissioner for Wisconsin Public Service Commission, deputy secretary for Wisconsin Department of Transportation and senior adviser to the majority leader of the Wisconsin Senate.
His main goal for his time in East Dubuque is to prepare the city for the transition to a new, permanent city manager by the end of year, a position for which he said he will not be in the running.
“That’s pretty much it: make the trains run on time and make the transition smooth,” he said, later adding, “I spent a good part of today reading (about) and meeting all the people that run the departments here and finding out what their interests and needs are. It’s a great team.”
Seitz will work about 24 hours per week, with flexibility as needed, and will be in East Dubuque for at least six days out of every two weeks, the agreement states. Public Administration Associates will bill the city $75 per hour for Seitz’s on-site or remote work, in addition to travel expenses.