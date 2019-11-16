GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members have voted to increase water rates to help pay for infrastructure improvements.
Council members this week unanimously approved base and volumetric rate water increases that will go into effect next year. The added revenue is needed to update the water infrastructure on the east side of the city.
Effective May 1, Galena residents will see a monthly base rate increase of $2.29 per user, along with 74-cent increase in the city’s volumetric rate, which is charged per 1,000 gallons of usage.
The average monthly water bill will increase from $23.68 to $29.07, according to city estimates.
City Administrator Mark Moran said the rate increase will cover costs for a $1.75 million effort seeking to improve water pressure, reliability and quality for users.
“We’re really trying to update aging infrastructure,” Moran said. “Right now, the east side (of town) is our main priority.”
Initial project costs largely will be covered by a loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Moran said about 60% of the loan is forgivable, so the city will only be responsible for paying for about $700,000.
With the water rate increase approved, city officials hope to go out for bids in mid-December, Moran said. Construction would start in the spring.
Council Member Pam Bernstein said a water rate increase hasn’t been imposed by the city in 15 years. She said work needs to be done to the aging water infrastructure.
“Parts of it are just incredibly old and are wearing out,” Bernstein said. “We need to face reality and do what we need to do.”
After work on the east side is complete, the city will move on to updating water infrastructure on the west side of Galena, Moran said. He added that the city will apply for another Illinois EPA loan to help pay for the project.
Part of that second phase of work is the removal of the old water tower on Franklin Street. A study conducted by the city found that the tower could be removed without any impact to residents’ water pressure.
Funding the west side project also will require an additional 30-cent hike to the volumetric rate, which likely will occur in May 2022. Moran said the average monthly bill for residents then would increase from $29.07 to $30.31.
Moran estimated construction on the west side project will begin in spring 2020.
Mayor Terry Renner said it’s important for the city to address the city’s aging water pipes before they start causing problems.
“We have been having more water main breaks,” Renner said. “The pipes are finally deteriorating. You can put a patch here and a patch there, but eventually this stuff all needs to be addressed.”