DARLINGTON, Wis. -- One person was injured in a crash Friday near Darlington.
Marcia J. Garrison, 60, of Monticello, reported minor injuries, but she declined medical treatment at the scene, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 81 east of Darlington. A press release states that Garrison was westbound when she stopped to wait to make a left turn onto River End Road when her vehicle was rear-ended by one driven by Keith A. Gebhardt, 45, of Argyle.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Gebhardt was cited with inattentive driving.