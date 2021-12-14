Dubuque Community Schools leaders hope the addition of a dozen new staffers will help alleviate the ongoing shortage of teacher substitutes in the district.
School board members on Monday approved the hiring of 12 full-time substitute teachers as part of their consent agenda. Those staffers will be assigned to either one or two buildings to help fill daily substitute openings in their schools.
“We definitely are not filling all of our absences, so we’re hoping with this support, it’ll help us to get some consistency in our buildings,” Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer, said ahead of the meeting.
District leaders are filling the new full-time substitute roles with current student teachers who will join the district following their graduation and after the schools’ holiday break. In their new positions, they will work every day as a substitute in their assigned building or buildings.
“The idea is really to support our buildings with something that’s consistent every single day,” Hawkins said.
The full-time subs will be on a six-month contract and will be paid salaries of around $20,000. Hawkins said district officials hope those staffers eventually can be hired on as full-time teachers.
The move is the latest in the district’s efforts to address substitute shortages, which so far this year have also included incentives and pay increases.
Susan Meehan, principal of Irving Elementary School, said schools this fall have faced an “unprecedented” shortage of substitutes, so the new full-time staffers will be a significant help.
“That’s a welcome addition that will alleviate a lot of stress in what has been a very challenging year,” she said.
Also on Monday, the board:
- Elected Board Member Kate Parks to serve as board president and Board Member Lisa Wittman to serve as vice president. Both said after the meeting that they plan to work collaboratively in their leadership positions and that they were appreciative of outgoing Board President Tami Ryan and outgoing Vice President Jim Prochaska, who both will continue serving on the board.
- “I’m excited,” Wittman said. “I’ve enjoyed my six years so far on the board. ... I look forward to working collaboratively with Kate, and I’m excited for new leadership.”
- Heard from multiple community members who expressed concerns about the district’s COVID-19 masking and quarantine policies, curriculum being taught in some classes and their ability to access board committee meetings and to otherwise bring concerns to the district.
- “I’ve taken a couple of issues up the flagpole, and you don’t know exactly where to go with it. Do you go to the principal first? Do you go to the school board first,” said Wayne Kenniker, mayor of Sageville, who attended the meeting. He indicated afterward that at least some of the people who spoke were associated with the Dubuque County Patriots group.